Why You Should Never Ever Store Dry Ice In Your Freezer

Dry ice is a great option for keeping things frozen during warm weather and you can safely use dry ice in your coolers throughout the summer as long as you know how to properly use and store it. When storing your dry ice, it's important to steer clear of the freezer at all costs. It may seem silly to avoid putting ice in the freezer, but dry ice exists at minus 109.3 degrees Fahrenheit, and your average freezer maintains a temperature of about 0 degrees Fahrenheit. It may be tempting — and even feel like the right thing to do — to store dry ice in your freezer, but the extreme cold of the dry ice can damage your freezer and cause some big, expensive problems.

To add insult to injury, or possibly injury to insult, when dry ice melts, it sublimates, meaning it doesn't melt into a liquid like standard ice. Instead, it turns into a gas; carbon dioxide, to be exact. If you store it in a non-ventilated area — like your freezer — you're basically just building up a giant, dangerous cloud of carbon dioxide, and no one wants that science experiment to take place. Don't give up on your dry ice just yet, though, because smart storage methods will get you the most out of your next ice block.