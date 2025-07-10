How To Safely Use Dry Ice In Your Coolers This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dry ice is best known for the role it plays in creative mixology, adding a note of drama to drinks as basic as a bowl of Halloween punch. It can also be used to perform TikTok tricks like carbonating fruit. But dry ice has a practical side, as well. If you're planning a camping trip or a day at the beach, there's no better way to keep ice cream or popsicles frozen in your cooler. Still, dry ice is not without its dangers. That's why The Takeout consulted with Max Levin, managing director at Snapl Solutions Inc., to find out the proper way to use dry ice. "A lot of what we do involves handling temperature-sensitive goods, so dry ice comes up often," Levin explained.

"Dry ice is incredibly effective for keeping things frozen without the slushy mess of melted ice," Levin told The Takeout. That's why dry ice is such an excellent method of shipping frozen foods. As he pointed out, however, it does have its issues. "The downside is how cold it gets — it can freeze things solid or cause freezer burn if items aren't packed right. Also, since it turns directly into carbon dioxide gas, it can be dangerous if there's no ventilation."