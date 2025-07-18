How Long Dry Ice Lasts Outside The Freezer And How To Prolong Its Lifespan

Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide and the perfect trick to keeping ice cream frozen in your cooler thanks to it being colder than regular ice at around -109 degrees Fahrenheit. However, dry ice doesn't last forever. If you took the time to find out where to buy dry ice for an event, it would be a bummer if it were to sublimate before the big day comes around.

The lifespan of dry ice depends on factors like size and storage. If you have a five-pound block of dry ice in a cooler, it should last 18 to 24 hours, depending on the quality of the cooler and how often it's opened and shut. If outside, that same block of dry ice will last between three and five hours. If you're keeping the block in a liquid (for creating a cool fog effect, for example), expect it to last only 45 minutes.

Dry ice is lighter than regular ice and comes with the added benefit of less mess since it evaporates rather than melting into a puddle. There's some guesswork involved with dry ice, though, like making sure you have the proper amount. When buying dry ice, it's important to plan for its evaporation ahead of time. If you need a 5-pound block, it may be best to purchase a 10- to 15-pound block if your event is still a day out. Dry ice — like regular ice — is typically something you'd want to buy as close to your time of need as you can.