Where Can You Buy Dry Ice?

If you're looking for dry ice, your local grocery store may be the first place you think to go, but availability varies. Chains like Safeway, Kroger, Walmart, and Publix stock dry ice in select locations, typically in a separate cooler near the front or back of the store. For example, Safeway offers dry ice online for pickup, but again, availability depends on the specific location. Some stores only carry it during peak demand periods like Halloween or summer, when dry ice is popular for fog effects and camping coolers.

Because it sublimates (turns into gas) quickly and must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, not all grocery stores have the proper equipment to stock dry ice. Calling ahead is always your best bet. Ask the customer service desk if they carry dry ice and whether it's currently in stock. On certain forums like Reddit, users sometimes report that even stores that do sell dry ice don't always have it when you show up. If your grocery run is time-sensitive, have a backup plan in mind, especially if you're using dry ice for medical transport, science projects, or shipping frozen goods.