The Local Boston Grocery Store Chain That Just Closed All Of Its Locations

A grocery store chain in Boston known for servicing its community with healthy and affordable food has closed its doors for good. Daily Table has four locations and plans to sell its remaining inventory at a discount until it clears everything off of its shelves. What's notable about Daily Table is its mission, which was to deliver a combination of SNAP-eligible food items such as fresh produce and pantry goods, while keeping prices for other items low at the same time.

The reason the grocery store has been forced to close is because it has lost federal funding which it claims it needed to continue operating combined with the fact that food costs continue to rise. While most of the operating costs were covered by store sales, the loss of federal funding and philanthropic support has become a major issue and the business was unable to sustain itself.

Daily Table's announcement to the community said that during its time, it was able to serve over three million customers, saving the community over $16 million. Considering how expensive it is to eat healthy, unprocessed food, this is guaranteed to be a big hit to Boston and those who relied on its services.