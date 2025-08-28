The Vintage Cast Iron Skillet Set That Could Be Worth Thousands

Hunting for vintage items is fun, and vintage cookware can easily make you feel like you're living in a different era. But, daydreams aside, you should always check for warning signs before splurging on vintage cast iron — even if it's Wagner — so you know you aren't being duped. Wagner had around 16 different variations of the company logo stamped on the bottom of its cookware over the years. Each logo features the word "Wagner," and some include "Sidney" or "Wagner Ware," as well. The logo is typically located toward the middle of the underside of the pan, usually printed in block lettering style. Always remember to check for the company mark before buying if you're looking for a specific brand name.

If you intend to use the cookware for actual cooking and not just display, make sure that the pan isn't warped or cracked. A warped pan will be unbalanced when placed on a level surface. This can cause uneven heating and can pose a spill hazard when used on a stovetop. Cracked cast iron is another sad sight that can eventually cause the whole pan to split. Even before it gets to that point, however, cracks are havens for harmful bacteria and — in the case of cast iron — rust. Rusty cast iron isn't necessarily a dealbreaker, and it can usually be restored with some lemon juice and elbow grease, but if you find vintage cast iron that isn't food safe, it's best used for display, instead.