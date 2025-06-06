Check For This Warning Sign Before Splurging On Vintage Cast Iron

A vintage cast iron pan is not only a cool collectible, but it's something you can get just as much use out of today as the original owner did, however many years ago. Well, as long as you pick a good pan, that is. Even the rustiest, dustiest pans may not come cheap these days, since sellers are well aware of their value. In order to get some insight into what to look for, The Takeout spoke with Leon Huang, the CEO of RapidDirect. Huang, whose company manufactures custom parts on demand — using a variety of materials, including metals — told us that cracks are a major red flag.

"A crack compromises the structural integrity of the cast iron," Huang clarified. Not only can it worsen as you use the pan, but Huang warned, "That crack can become a weak point where oils seep in, leading to uneven seasoning or even hidden buildup. In extreme cases, it could trap flammable residue that might carbonize and ignite under high temperatures."