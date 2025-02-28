Effortlessly Clean Cast Iron With An Unexpected Bubbly Drink
A good cast iron pan is worth its weight in gold, ready to serve as the perfect tool to roast, fry, or bake your next meal. And while myths about using soap on your pan have been debunked, over-scrubbing can erode the seasoning on these precious pans. There's one unexpected pantry staple that can help you clean up your cast iron in no time: club soda.
Apart from being a favorite ingredient amongst bartenders, club soda has some surprising superpowers. Not only is it a vital component to mix up a perfect mojito, it can also help lift stubborn red wine stains, clean glass and jewelry, and (maybe best of all) help remove rust spots and stubborn stuck-on food from cast iron pans. The process is as easy as adding club soda to a warm pan, letting it sit for several minutes, and lightly scrubbing the surface with a non-abrasive cleaning brush before wiping it dry.
Why club soda is such an effective tool
Keep in mind that not all sparkling waters are created equal. You won't be able to use regular seltzer, sparkling water, or tonic water for this cleaning trick. Club soda is made by injecting water with carbon dioxide and then infusing the water with additional minerals, such as sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, potassium sulfate, and disodium phosphate whereas seltzer is simply carbonated water.
So, what makes club soda the most effective of all sparkling waters at cleaning cast iron? Club soda is more acidic than regular water, thanks to the carbonic acid which is produced from the carbonation process. The extra acidity makes it far more effective at lifting mineral deposits like rust. The beverage's added minerals not only give club soda its signature slightly salty taste, but act together with the bubbles as an abrasive that helps remove particles from surfaces. Finally, the bubbles themselves help clean pans by acting as a surfactant, lifting and removing particles off your cast iron pan.