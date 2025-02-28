Effortlessly Clean Cast Iron With An Unexpected Bubbly Drink

A good cast iron pan is worth its weight in gold, ready to serve as the perfect tool to roast, fry, or bake your next meal. And while myths about using soap on your pan have been debunked, over-scrubbing can erode the seasoning on these precious pans. There's one unexpected pantry staple that can help you clean up your cast iron in no time: club soda.

Apart from being a favorite ingredient amongst bartenders, club soda has some surprising superpowers. Not only is it a vital component to mix up a perfect mojito, it can also help lift stubborn red wine stains, clean glass and jewelry, and (maybe best of all) help remove rust spots and stubborn stuck-on food from cast iron pans. The process is as easy as adding club soda to a warm pan, letting it sit for several minutes, and lightly scrubbing the surface with a non-abrasive cleaning brush before wiping it dry.