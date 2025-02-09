The Storage Trick That Protects Cast Iron Skillets From Scratches

Making cast iron skillets is an art, and so is taking care of them. Here's the deal: When cast iron pans are stacked without any separation, the surfaces rub against each other, causing scratches and chipping the precious seasoning that keeps food from sticking. While paper towels are a common go-to for this issue, they're prone to tearing and are thin enough that the scratches might happen anyway. Enter the paper plate — a sturdier, reusable option that offers excellent pan protection.

To keep your cast iron collection in pristine condition, simply place a paper plate (or two, if they're thin) between each skillet when stacking them. The plate's round shape aligns perfectly with the pans, creating a barrier that prevents damage. Plus, since paper plates are already designed to be durable, they hold up better than paper towels under the weight of heavy cookware – not to mention they come in various sizes to accommodate any skillet.

This method isn't just practical it's also cost-effective. Paper plates are inexpensive, and chances are, you already have some stashed away in your kitchen. And, if you're worried about storage space, they take up virtually none at all. With this simple trick, your cast iron pans will stay scratch-free, well-seasoned, and ready to tackle your next culinary masterpiece. This small effort can make a big difference in keeping your favorite kitchen workhorse in top shape.