Before Slapping A Frozen Steak On The Grill Keep This In Mind

If your steak is frozen when you start grilling it, it's important to use the two-zone method. Heat zones, that is. If you have a gas grill, turn on half of the burners (this is your hot zone) and keep the other half off. With a charcoal grill, pile the hot briquettes on one side and leave the other side empty. As Villa advised, "Steak cooked from frozen should be seasoned and seared on high heat, then moved over to indirect heat to finish the cook."

Villa also likes to add something extra to her grill when she cooks steak. She slices open a bulb of garlic, rubs it with oil and sprinkles it with salt, then positions it on the grill grates with the cut side facing down. "Grilling garlic alongside the steak ... will pick up the flavors of the steak as the fats drip down, making it a delicious accompaniment," she opined.

When the grilled garlic cools, you can mix it into a tasty compound butter. As you enjoy your dinner, take a moment to marvel at how well your steak turned out, even if you didn't remember to take it out of the freezer until the last minute.