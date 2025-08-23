Lay's Kicks Off Football Season With Three Tailgate-Ready Flavors

We're entering the season my family calls The Best Time of the Year. Some may be psyched for pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider donuts, but over here, everyone's excited about chicken wings, nachos, and waiver wires. From fantasy to college to NFL, fall football is back — and so are the good eats.

This year, Lay's hopes to get fans out of kitchen prep mode and onto the couch with three new varieties inspired by favorite game-day flavors: Lay's Hot Sauce, Lay's Wavy Loaded Nachos, and Lay's Kettle Cooked Cheesy Buffalo Dip. This isn't the first time the brand has ventured into gridiron territory. In 2022, Lay's created a limited edition line of Golden Grounds chips packaged to celebrate 29 different NFL teams. While these chips had the same taste as classic Lay's, the potatoes were grown in soil pulled straight from the hallowed grounds of NFL stadiums across the country.

If you're a Bears (or Bills or Browns or Jets) fan like me, comfort food will be required to weather the next few months of triumph, awe, tension, and despair. To properly fill your bowl and tailgate spreads, I went ahead and put Lay's latest rollouts to the test. Which bold chip belongs on your active roster? One was absolutely undroppable.