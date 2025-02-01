How To DIY Your Own Salt And Vinegar Seasoning

For many of us, the perfect seasoning can make or break a bag of chips. Sure, the crunch matters, but it's the seasoning that really makes you crave more — think about all of the amazing Doritos seasonings. You're in luck if you're a fan of the tangy goodness of salt and vinegar chips. Creating your own salt and vinegar seasoning at home is easier than you might think, whether you're a kitchen scientist or just in the mood for a fun do-it-yourself project. The two best ways to make homemade salt and vinegar chips are the air drying method, which requires patience, and the boiling method, which brings out your inner food scientist.

If you're not in a rush, the air-drying method is a great option. Martha Stewart combines salt, vinegar, and cornstarch, creating a loose paste, which she then spreads on a baking sheet to dry for 24 hours. Once it hardens, you can break it into coarse bits and use it to season chips or other snacks. Alternatively, you can boil white vinegar and baking soda for a quicker, more science-driven approach. As the mixture boils down, it forms crystals — just add salt and cornstarch, and you've got your seasoning ready. You can even spice up the ingredients by replacing white vinegar with apple cider vinegar or using kosher salt.