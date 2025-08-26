When It Comes To This Type Of Beer, Always Follow The Best By Date

There is nothing more gratifying than taking a swig of an ice-cold beer to underscore the beauty of a lazy summer afternoon. It might make you a mosquito magnet, but sometimes that's the price you pay for a refreshing beverage in the heat. But if it goes off and develops a funky taste (both bottled and canned beer can go bad), it's not worth the cost of being nibbled on by those vampirous little annoyances.

According to the co-owner at The Liquor Bros, Nora Khoury-Potrus, you'd do well to keep an eye on the best-by date of some brews more than others if you want to avoid that foul flavor from ruining your sunny siesta. "Best-by dates are important to hop-forward beers –- IPAs, pale ales, and some higher hop lagers -– because their flavor is heavily dependent on delicate hop oils, which deteriorate rapidly," she said. "Beers with bold, fresh hop flavor (like IPAs) degrade more quickly than darker beers, malty beers, higher ABV beers, or beers with heavy adjuncts."

All the complex flavors that make hop-forward suds so satisfying will be lost when the brew is past its prime. "When hops oxidize, they lose their brightness and citrus notes; and with that, their intended flavor profile and freshness — it may even taste 'off'," Khoury-Potrus said. IPAs, in particular, can get especially nasty when they go bad. "IPAs tend to degrade faster than other beers because hops are quite volatile and susceptible to time, light, and heat." Keeping an eye on the best-by date will prevent you from guzzling an offensive-tasting beer. Of course, storing it correctly will extend its longevity.