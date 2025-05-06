Does Canned Beer Ever Really Go Bad?

Canned beer is a remarkably stable product, but it's always a good idea to check if that six-pack that's been hanging around since last summer's barbecue is still fresh. The good news is, canned beer doesn't exactly "go bad" the way milk does. But that doesn't mean it keeps its fresh-off-the-line flavor forever, either. Thanks to pasteurization (for most commercial beers) and meticulous brewing hygiene (for craft beers), there's little risk of harmful bacteria setting up camp inside your beer can — but flavor is a different story. Most brewers recommend drinking canned beer within six months of packaging for peak flavor. That timeline can stretch to two or three years for high-alcohol styles like barley wines or imperial stouts, which can even improve with age. For most lagers, IPAs, and wheat beers, though, freshness is key.

The hoppy, bright notes that make your favorite beer so delicious tend to fade with time, replaced by a dull bitterness. Even though cans do a great job protecting beer from two major enemies (light and oxygen), they aren't foolproof. Oxygen can sneak into the beer during the packaging process, for example. Over time, this causes oxidation, dulling hop aromas and giving beer a stale, cardboard-like taste. Temperature is another critical factor. Beer stored in a warm environment ages much faster than beer kept cold. That's why breweries and beer geeks alike recommend keeping canned beer cold and upright to maximize shelf life.