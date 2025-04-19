If You Enjoy Beer Outside This Summer, You Might Just Become A Mosquito Magnet

Scientists have yet to determine exactly why mosquitoes are more interested in people who have been drinking beer (or other forms of alcohol), but what is clear is that mosquitoes are more attracted to the body odors of humans who have consumed boozy beverages. There are several possible reasons for this, some more appealing than others. One potential explanation is that drinking alcohol temporarily widens blood vessels. This raises skin temperature and causes people to sweat more, which has been shown to attract mosquitoes. However, this effect is very short-lived and alcohol can actually lower body temperature after that heat has escaped through your skin, so this isn't a totally satisfying explanation.

Some more entertaining but equally speculative possibilities are that mosquitoes have evolved to opt for beer drinkers because their blood is more nutritious, or because in their relaxed state, people are less likely to defend themselves by angrily swatting at the bloodsucking pests. Both of these hypotheses make a whole lot of sense on the surface, but (as is usually the case) more research is necessary. At the end of the day, we think responsibly enjoying a beer (or better yet, a boozy beer popsicle) outdoors on a beautiful summer evening is well worth the increased risk of mosquito bites -– just don't forget to pack the bug spray.