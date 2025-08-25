Give Your Morning Coffee A Flavor Upgrade With This Old School Ingredient

While there are plenty of people who enjoy starting each morning with a black coffee (the healthiest way to drink the beverage), it's no secret many people enjoy adding more flavor to the mix. You'll often find people using dairy products like milk or cream, but one underrated upgrade you can make to your coffee actually comes from malted milk powder. We spoke to home coffee expert and former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds about the use of malted milk in coffee, and he was incredibly supportive of the old-school ingredient's merits as a mix-in.

"Malted milk powder would add an extra layer of flavor with a sweet umami background note and a creamy texture, assuming it was dissolved properly," Woodburn-Simmonds explained. "This might be especially nice in darker, more bitter coffee where the umami and sweetness will complement the roasty flavors of the coffee." The complex flavor of the ingredient — which comes from malted barley, wheat flour, salt, and dried milk — makes malted milk powder a great upgrade for brownies, cookies, pancakes, and, of course, coffee.