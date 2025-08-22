How To Keep Saucy Korean Fried Chicken Crispy

Compared to the American variety, Korean fried chicken is a unique beast in a world of its own. The signature characteristic that sets this regional delicacy apart is its shatteringly crunchy breading that stays crisp even when coated in an appetizing sauce — but keeping it from becoming soggy takes some finesse. According to SK Kim, executive chef at COQODAQ, preventing the breading from getting mushy requires a little know-how, which he was happy to share with The Takeout.

COQODAQ has the distinct honor of making its Korean-inspired Better Fried Chicken for folks at the 2025 U.S. Open, and they'll expect the best. When asked how Kim keeps his product from losing its delectable crunch when sauced, he pointed to experience. "It is a combination of timing, ingredients, and skill," he said. "The length of frying, the balance of flours, and the overall technique all play a role in preventing sogginess and helping with the ultimate goal — which is always making the most crispy, delicious fried chicken."

That's helpful, but we wanted more details about what makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy when covered in sauce for those who don't have years of professional cooking under their belt. Kim pointed to the dish's coating as the main priority. "In my opinion, light and crispy chicken makes for the best sauce application, which is all a result of the batter process," he said. "The quality of the batter plays a huge role in the final result."