How To Keep Saucy Korean Fried Chicken Crispy
Compared to the American variety, Korean fried chicken is a unique beast in a world of its own. The signature characteristic that sets this regional delicacy apart is its shatteringly crunchy breading that stays crisp even when coated in an appetizing sauce — but keeping it from becoming soggy takes some finesse. According to SK Kim, executive chef at COQODAQ, preventing the breading from getting mushy requires a little know-how, which he was happy to share with The Takeout.
COQODAQ has the distinct honor of making its Korean-inspired Better Fried Chicken for folks at the 2025 U.S. Open, and they'll expect the best. When asked how Kim keeps his product from losing its delectable crunch when sauced, he pointed to experience. "It is a combination of timing, ingredients, and skill," he said. "The length of frying, the balance of flours, and the overall technique all play a role in preventing sogginess and helping with the ultimate goal — which is always making the most crispy, delicious fried chicken."
That's helpful, but we wanted more details about what makes Korean fried chicken so crunchy when covered in sauce for those who don't have years of professional cooking under their belt. Kim pointed to the dish's coating as the main priority. "In my opinion, light and crispy chicken makes for the best sauce application, which is all a result of the batter process," he said. "The quality of the batter plays a huge role in the final result."
Tips for making crispy Korean fried chicken batter
While double-frying Korean fried chicken is part of how some chefs achieve a flawless crunch, SK Kim finds that perfecting the batter is the most impactful step you can take. He said, "The key to achieving light and crispy chicken that does not get soggy is all in the batter and preparation." With a thin batter, making sure it doesn't become waterlogged with grease when dunked in oil is crucial, and Kim said that all comes down to the type of flour used. "I recommend using rice flour, as it absorbs less oil than regular flour, which helps keep chicken light and crispy for longer," Kim explained.
Kim insisted that a couple of specific ingredients can help folks achieve the kind of crunch they are looking for. He said, "Club soda or sparkling water is great for maintaining a consistent and crispy batter mixture." The carbonation from these liquids allows bubbles to form and harden in the batter as it fries, making the breading extra crispy and amazingly light.
Adding a bit of cornstarch to the batter will also boost the crunch factor. Cornstarch prevents gluten from making the breading too chewy, which is vital because "chewy" is not a word that should ever be associated with Korean fried chicken. In addition to the liquids and flours, adding umami-enhancing MSG into the fried chicken batter will boost the savory flavor.