Why Your Ice Cube Trays Are Secretly Ruining Your Drinks (And The Easy Fix)

Ideally, you want your ice cubes to be tasteless. Slow-frozen ice cubes make for the best drinks because they're neutral. The worst they can do is dilute the flavor of your drink as they melt. But sometimes the ice itself tastes off. How, exactly, did you accidentally add flavor while freezing a tray of ice cubes? It might come down to what's sitting next door. While it's working its magic, if the ice cube tray is sitting next to chemicals or pungent food, you can easily end up tasting something unpleasant later.

We spoke to Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist, author of the book "150 Food Science Questions Answered," and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting. According to Le, strong smells can quickly mess up your ice. "Ice can absorb odors because it is porous and interacts with moisture and volatile compounds in the freezer environment." Your trays, especially those made from plastic or silicone, will also absorb any smells lingering in the freezer.

"Odors in the freezer are caused by volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted from stored food items or freezer spoilage," Le explained. "These VOCs circulate in the freezer air and can condense or adhere to the surface of ice as it freezes or sits in the tray." When people talk about VOCs, they're usually referring to the harmful fumes released by paints and cleaning products, but fresh meat in the freezer can release VOCs too.