Fix Your Smelly Ice Cube Tray With This Oven Hack

Do your ice cubes come out of the freezer with a funky smell or off flavor? The culprit might not be your water; it could be your ice cube tray. Ice cube trays, especially ones made of silicone, can absorb strong odors from the freezer. Silicone is particularly permeable to gases, making it easy for smells coming from adjacent food items to penetrate and settle into the tray. The odor will then seep into the ice cubes as they freeze. Freezing a whole tray of ice cubes takes time. Once they do freeze, their taste can be affected by these smells, which then alters the taste of the drinks you prepare with them.

Odors tend to linger on ice cube trays for a long time. So much so that even if you wash the trays multiple times, the smell will often remain. If you're dealing with this problem, a good fix is to bake the ice cube trays in the oven. Place the empty trays in the oven and bake them at 250 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 60 minutes. This hack works by burning off the smells without damaging the ice trays. (This really only works for silicone molds since they can withstand this level of heat.)

This trick is also helpful if you like getting creative and use your ice trays for other things besides plain ice, such as cocktail cubes or frozen cooking stock. The heat resets your trays and ensures your next batch of ice will be fresh.