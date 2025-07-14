Why Slow-Frozen Ice Cubes Make The Best Drinks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you like trying to recreate fancy cocktails at home, you might notice they never look or taste quite the same as what you get at the bar. That doesn't necessarily mean your mixing skills aren't up to scratch — it could come down to the ice. Whether it's crushed or cubed, the ice we make at home in the freezer always comes out cloudy. As it turns out, this is suboptimal for cocktail making.

In high quality cocktail bars, the ice used is completely clear. The reason the bar manager goes to the trouble of acquiring clear ice is about more than just looks (though it's definitely also about looks.) These slow frozen ice cubes are free from the air bubbles and impurities that cause cloudiness. Clear ice is dense ice which melts slower. For a truly excellent cocktail, however, the ice also needs to be handled a certain way — so watch out for these ice cube red flags the next time you're at a bar.

Using cloudy ice in your drinks isn't the end of the world, but the air bubbles can make the drink taste weird — especially if you're making it at home in a freezer where the odors of food can seep in. If ice melts too fast, it will also dilute your drink too quickly, whereas clear ice gives you a longer time frame before you're left with flavored water.