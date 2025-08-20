Review: Buffalo Wild Wings' New Spicy Chicken Dippers Bring The Heat
A fun fact about me: I was a high school teacher for almost a decade. What did we do when the last bell rang on a Friday? Head straight to Buffalo Wild Wings. True story. From serving up quenching drinks to delicious snacks, our local BWW made sure we were cared for each week. While the service was great and the food was on point, what I really love about the chain is that it's consistently adding new items to the menu. Today, I got to try its new Spicy Chicken Dippers with B-Dubs Dip.
Did these new menu items live up to the hype? Do these chicken pieces actually bring the heat? I went to my local restaurant to see what this new chicken item is all about, as well as to scope out the return of the Pick 6 deal. Two entrees, two sides, and two drinks for $20? Sign me up! I'll give you a full breakdown of everything from taste to texture and let you decide if you need to get to your local B-Dubs ASAP. Spoiler alert: You do!
What are Spicy Chicken Dippers?
Buffalo Wild Wings' newest addition to the chicken lineup are its Spicy Chicken Dippers. To be clear, these aren't some tiny frozen chicken wings. These are massive pieces of juicy, white meat chicken that are breaded, seasoned, and ready to spice up your life.
A fiery take on the original Chicken Dippers that features no sauces or spicy additions, the secret to success with version 2.0 is that the chicken is marinated with the brand's Desert Heat dry rub and coated in a crispy breading. Within that breading, you'll taste three different types of peppers. And to be clear, I did find all three. If you like some heat that builds with each bite, these new Spicy Chicken Dippers are a must-try.
What is B-Dubs Dip?
You can always find a stellar array of dips and sauces at Buffalo Wild Wings. The brand currently features 26 different flavors, including dry rubs. However, its newest dip is something special. Named B-Dubs Dip, this one is a creamy blend of the brand's sweet Honey BBQ, tangy Honey Mustard, and spicy Buffalo sauces. Sweet, heat, and savory unite.
You get all the flavors in one, which creates a really complex bite, perfect for the vast array of chicken items. Unlike the other sauces and dips in the lineup, Buffalo Wild Wings really went all out with this one, offering heat and sweet in one great bite. Honestly, have you ever seen another dip like this? Buffalo Wild Wings is stepping up the flavor game, mixing up the best of all saucy worlds.
Availability and price
If you want to try these new items, you know where to go. The three-piece Spicy Chicken Dippers with fries meal was $10.99 at my store, but I was tempted to upgrade to the five-piece for only $14.99 -– dip included.
However, starting on August 20th, Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back the Pick 6 deal (which includes the new Spicy Chicken Dippers) at participating Buffalo Wild Wings for dine-in. For $19.99, you can pick two entrees, two sides, and two fountain drinks. You have the option of 10 Boneless Wings with your choice of sauce, the All-American Cheeseburger, or three Crispy Chicken Dippers, paired with the brand's iconic fries, tots, or wedges.
For $3 more, you can upgrade this deal and swap an entree for the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich or the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak. For $5 more, get 10 Traditional Wings, a Triple-Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Honey BBQ Chicken Salad. Seriously, this deal is amazing and worth the price — times two!
Spicy Chicken Dippers taste test
I've tried most of the chicken options at BWW, from the boneless wings to the wraps. I was eager to try the dippers, as they offer a larger piece of meat compared to the rest. After one bite, I was not disappointed. This isn't just some average fast-food chicken.
The chicken itself is large, juicy, and delicious, but the best part is the newest spice addition. Featuring the brand's Desert Heat dry rub, you can clearly taste an array of flavors. I found notes of black pepper, paprika, garlic, and onion. While the profile started juicy, it ended with a heat that built with every bite. However, I wasn't deterred, as the experience never became unbearable. This is spice done right. Every bite was equally as good as the last, and the breading wasn't too thick or thin and stayed in place, which is always a plus.
I have no negative notes about this chicken, but if you don't like heat, this one isn't for you. Stick to the original version, and you can have a stellar chicken experience, too — sans spice.
B-Dubs Dip taste test
I didn't know what to expect from the new B-Dubs dip, featuring the brand's Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard, and spicy Buffalo sauces. I had a feeling this combination would result in too many opposing flavors, but boy, was I wrong.
I really loved this dip because you can taste every included sauce. It starts with the sweetness from the Honey BBQ and a little tang from the Honey Mustard, but those notes don't linger. The coolness of those sauces dissipates into the heat from the Buffalo, but in a way that's subtle and symphonic. No one flavor overpowers another.
When paired with the Spicy Chicken Dippers, it's a harmonious mix, but you better be ready for that heat — it's not hiding in the background in this combo. A rollercoaster of flavor, this new dip is an excellent addition to the already stellar BWW sauces lineup. I can't recommend it enough.
Are these worth a try?
Are the new Spicy Chicken Dippers from Buffalo Wild Wings worth a try? Absolutely with a capital A. And you better grab the new B-Dubs dip, too. The chicken packed the right amount of heat, the sauce was complex, and together, they formed a spicy harmony that made me eat the entire plate.
I loved the chicken pieces, even outside of the dry rub. They were large, juicy, and tasted great. While the heat did build, the flavors were present and complex, enhanced by the B-Dubs Dip. Adding more heat, my mouth was on fire in the best way possible, but with a little help from my side of ranch, I was in good shape.
I highly recommend the new Spicy Chicken Dippers, but only if you like some heat. If you need a spice respite, know that this chicken option tasted great in a variety of sauces. I can vouch for the ranch and the bleu cheese. I'm excited for my next trip to BWW because all of these items will absolutely be in my order. Get down to Buffalo Wild Wings and see for yourself!