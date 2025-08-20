Review: Buffalo Wild Wings' New Spicy Chicken Dippers Bring The Heat

A fun fact about me: I was a high school teacher for almost a decade. What did we do when the last bell rang on a Friday? Head straight to Buffalo Wild Wings. True story. From serving up quenching drinks to delicious snacks, our local BWW made sure we were cared for each week. While the service was great and the food was on point, what I really love about the chain is that it's consistently adding new items to the menu. Today, I got to try its new Spicy Chicken Dippers with B-Dubs Dip.

Did these new menu items live up to the hype? Do these chicken pieces actually bring the heat? I went to my local restaurant to see what this new chicken item is all about, as well as to scope out the return of the Pick 6 deal. Two entrees, two sides, and two drinks for $20? Sign me up! I'll give you a full breakdown of everything from taste to texture and let you decide if you need to get to your local B-Dubs ASAP. Spoiler alert: You do!