Our Favorite Fast Food Chicken Tenders Come From A Louisiana Fave

Chicken consumption in the U.S. has always been popular, but demand has exploded in recent years. The average American eats almost 100 pounds of chicken every year, nearly double the amount of beef or pork each person consumes. This is no surprise when you see how many fast-food chains are competing in the chicken sandwich wars, with chicken sandwiches taking precedence over burgers even at hamburger-based spots such as McDonald's and Shake Shack. But you know what snack really gets people excited? Chicken tenders.

Crispy, juicy, and a conduit for all of your favorite dipping sauces (team honey mustard over here), chicken tenders are almost always a crowd-pleaser as the classic childhood meal has remained a consistent favorite for diners of all ages. With most of the major fast-food retailers offering some variation on the dish, however, it is apparent that not all chicken fingers are created equal.

You can always rely on Raising Cane's, the cult-loved fast-food chain that serves only chicken tenders, to deliver the crème de la crème of the beloved snack, making them our favorite fast-food chicken tenders by a long shot.