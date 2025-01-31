Our Favorite Fast Food Chicken Tenders Come From A Louisiana Fave
Chicken consumption in the U.S. has always been popular, but demand has exploded in recent years. The average American eats almost 100 pounds of chicken every year, nearly double the amount of beef or pork each person consumes. This is no surprise when you see how many fast-food chains are competing in the chicken sandwich wars, with chicken sandwiches taking precedence over burgers even at hamburger-based spots such as McDonald's and Shake Shack. But you know what snack really gets people excited? Chicken tenders.
Crispy, juicy, and a conduit for all of your favorite dipping sauces (team honey mustard over here), chicken tenders are almost always a crowd-pleaser as the classic childhood meal has remained a consistent favorite for diners of all ages. With most of the major fast-food retailers offering some variation on the dish, however, it is apparent that not all chicken fingers are created equal.
You can always rely on Raising Cane's, the cult-loved fast-food chain that serves only chicken tenders, to deliver the crème de la crème of the beloved snack, making them our favorite fast-food chicken tenders by a long shot.
Raising Cane's raises the bar
Raising Cane's could arguably be to blame for the popularity of chicken fingers today. After opening in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996 based on the novel concept of serving strictly chicken tenders and fries, the chain has steadily grown through the South and is set to become one of the fastest-growing chains in the country with dozens of locations opening up every year.
In our ranking of eight different fast-food chains' chicken tenders, Raising Cane's came out on top for its crunchy breading, distinct flavor, and juicy texture. We're talking seriously juicy — I liken Raising Cane's to eating a Costco rotisserie chicken but breaded and fried, which makes them even better. This doesn't even take into the equation the chain's crispy french fries, buttery Texas toast, and that special pink Cane's Sauce that people order soda cups full of.
You would expect the best of the best from a chain that serves only chicken tenders, the only difference being the size of the meal you order with anywhere from three to six delectable chicken strips. The thing that makes Raising Cane's work, however, is that it truly delivers on the promise, making thousands of people dine at the fast-food restaurant every year. If you don't believe us, go find your nearest Raising Cane's and see for yourself. Even if you don't live near one yet, it is certainly worth the trip.