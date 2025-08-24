The Easy Way To Upgrade A Dunkin' Vanilla Coolatta Without Spending Extra

If you're buying signature lattes from Dunkin' Donuts all week, the money tends to add up quickly. So if you're looking to save a dollar and still sip on something tasty, there is the Dunkin' Vanilla Coolatta. This blended and frozen beverage has a deliciously sweet flavor, like a mix between a frappuccino and a slushie but without the coffee. However, we do understand that ordering the same flavor of Coolatta over and over might get a bit boring. That's where flavor shots come into play.

Flavor shots, which are unsweetened, sugar- and dairy-free flavored syrups, allow you to shake things up a bit and fully customize your Vanilla Coolatta. To slowly transition yourself to flavor shots, start by adding a few pumps of raspberry or blue raspberry to achieve a cotton candy flavor. If you remember the Cotton Candy Frappuccino secret menu item from Starbucks, which used a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and raspberry syrup, the taste here is similar, but Dunkin' style.

There are tons of combinations beyond this cotton candy type. Take things further by subbing the Vanilla Coolatta for a Strawberry Coolatta, and then add a blueberry flavor shot to make a fruity and vibrant Captain Crunch Coolatta. Or go a more decadent route and loop in Dunkin's swirls, which are a richer, more creamy version of the flavor syrups. You can also order a Vanilla Coolatta with pumps of mocha swirl to create a drink that's reminiscent of a Wendy's Chocolate Frosty. Missing out on the variety of tastes afforded by flavor shots is probably the big mistake you're still making at Dunkin'.