The Big Flavoring Mistake You Probably Keep Making At Dunkin'

Over time, we get our coffee orders down to a science, depending on what coffee shop or cafe (yes, there's a difference) we are visiting. When it comes to Dunkin' specifically, some have even avoided straying away from flavor swirls, thus missing out on the wide array of unsweetened flavors (known as flavor shots) the chain provides and not truly getting the most out of its highly customizable drink menu.

There are a handful of reasons for this reluctance, the most common of which is a general worry that a dose of flavor without any sweetness will result in a chemical-tasting drink. However, the refusal to utilize flavor shots is easily one of the biggest mistakes of Dunkin' customers. Despite the fact that the shots are unsweetened, they still pack a punch and can improve the taste of your cup of Joe. In fact, because there are so many unique options, the drink that fits your specific tastes best is more likely to be discovered by experimenting with unsweetened flavors.