The Big Flavoring Mistake You Probably Keep Making At Dunkin'
Over time, we get our coffee orders down to a science, depending on what coffee shop or cafe (yes, there's a difference) we are visiting. When it comes to Dunkin' specifically, some have even avoided straying away from flavor swirls, thus missing out on the wide array of unsweetened flavors (known as flavor shots) the chain provides and not truly getting the most out of its highly customizable drink menu.
There are a handful of reasons for this reluctance, the most common of which is a general worry that a dose of flavor without any sweetness will result in a chemical-tasting drink. However, the refusal to utilize flavor shots is easily one of the biggest mistakes of Dunkin' customers. Despite the fact that the shots are unsweetened, they still pack a punch and can improve the taste of your cup of Joe. In fact, because there are so many unique options, the drink that fits your specific tastes best is more likely to be discovered by experimenting with unsweetened flavors.
What makes Dunkin's flavor shots different from its flavor swirls?
Another reason why some might hesitate to utilize the shots at Dunkin' is the presumption that the flavor swirls are the inherently better option for their drinks. Now, when it comes to options at Dunkin', flavor swirls are the sweet pumps of syrup, such as caramel, mocha, and the ultra-popular French vanilla swirl. Beyond the fact that flavor swirls have sugar in them, dairy is another big difference between the two flavor styles. Flavor shots are strictly non-dairy and can be enjoyed freely by those with lactose intolerance.
However, many have found that using both flavor shots and flavor swirls in their Dunkin' drinks warrants the best results. Hazelnut swirl paired with a shot of vanilla, for example, was a highly popular combo until hazelnut swirl was discontinued in 2022. Luckily, with four flavor swirls and six flavor shots on the menu year-round, along with several seasonal additions every year, there are countless combinations to try when it comes to enhancing your coffee at Dunkin'.