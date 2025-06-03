Sate Your Craving For Dubai Chocolate With This Dunkin' Menu Hack

Dubai chocolate has taken the world by storm since it went viral back in late 2023, and while Trader Joe's has released its own version of the rich treat, it can quickly sell out, leaving you craving its great taste. If this is the case, one of the best ways to enjoy a treat that tastes like Dubai chocolate is by using Dunkin's incredible customizability to order a Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte, the newest addition to the chain's fan-made secret menu.

If you want to channel the taste of Dubai chocolate in your Dunkin' coffee, order a Dunkalatte with two pumps of pistachio and two pumps of mocha. This strategy has been recommended by several TikTokers looking to emulate Dubai chocolate's flavor, and most have had incredibly positive reviews of the drink. While the modification won't capture the more subtle flavors of Dubai chocolate (it doesn't include the tahini paste and crispy kataifi that are featured in the chocolate's original recipe), the pistachio and mocha flavors do a great job of replicating the treat's taste when added to the coffee drink. In the end, the Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte is yet another example of why it's a mistake not to use Dunkin's fan-made secret menu.