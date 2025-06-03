Sate Your Craving For Dubai Chocolate With This Dunkin' Menu Hack
Dubai chocolate has taken the world by storm since it went viral back in late 2023, and while Trader Joe's has released its own version of the rich treat, it can quickly sell out, leaving you craving its great taste. If this is the case, one of the best ways to enjoy a treat that tastes like Dubai chocolate is by using Dunkin's incredible customizability to order a Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte, the newest addition to the chain's fan-made secret menu.
If you want to channel the taste of Dubai chocolate in your Dunkin' coffee, order a Dunkalatte with two pumps of pistachio and two pumps of mocha. This strategy has been recommended by several TikTokers looking to emulate Dubai chocolate's flavor, and most have had incredibly positive reviews of the drink. While the modification won't capture the more subtle flavors of Dubai chocolate (it doesn't include the tahini paste and crispy kataifi that are featured in the chocolate's original recipe), the pistachio and mocha flavors do a great job of replicating the treat's taste when added to the coffee drink. In the end, the Dubai Chocolate Dunkalatte is yet another example of why it's a mistake not to use Dunkin's fan-made secret menu.
Other ways to emulate the Dubai chocolate flavor at Dunkin'
Now, if you aren't a fan of Dunkin's Dunkalatte (which features the chain's signature coffee milk instead of cream or milk like a normal latte), there are other ways to enjoy the Dubai chocolate flavors at the chain. For starters, Dunkin's Spring/Summer 2025 menu featured the long-awaited return of Pistachio Coffee; adding 2 to 3 pumps of mocha to the fan-favorite drink is a great trick to try out. However, some Dunkin' customers online have said the standard Pistachio Coffee doesn't taste enough like the nut to get the job done, so maybe think of asking for an extra pump of pistachio as well, if necessary.
Alternatively, if you don't want a Dunkalatte but are still looking for a latte, many say that the correct split is still two pumps of mocha and pistachio syrup, but with an additional two helpings of cream added to it. Some online also note that the best strategy is to use oat milk for your Dubai Chocolate Latte, as the non-dairy milk blends with the chocolate and pistachio flavors better than Dunkin's several other cream options.