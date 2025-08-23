The Vintage Wartime Coffee Mugs That Helped Shape Coffee Drinking Across America

Americans are in love with coffee. According to the National Coffee Association, ⅔ of Americans enjoy an average of three cups throughout the day (which is, according to scientists, still not overdoing it: four to six cups of coffee is too much coffee). Whether at home or at work, Americans need their coffee, which was also true for those serving in the military during World War II. To meet soldiers' demand for coffee, the United States called upon manufacturers to create a mug that could retain enough heat for the coffee to be actually palatable by the time military personnel had a chance to drink, and withstand difficult conditions (such as traveling on a Navy vessel in choppy waters without tipping over). Victor Insulators, which made porcelain electrical insulators for telegraph lines, answered the call and created the Victor china coffee mug.

The heavy-duty, thick-walled Victor mugs were made with the same porcelain as the company's insulators, which could withstand both high voltage and extreme heat. The mugs also sported a slip-resistant bottom, and were initially created without a handle to reduce the amount of breakage within a military area of operations (the company also provided bowls with the same level of durability). The Victor china coffee mugs proved so popular that the company continued to answer the call for them even after the war ended.