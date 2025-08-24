Here's The Best Type Of Ice To Use In Your Water Bottle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the sun is beating down in the heat of summer, taking a sip of ice-cold water feels like being revitalized at a sparkling desert oasis. Warm water, on the other hand, is about as rejuvenating as a gulp of unrefrigerated beer. Little-known fact: The type of ice you use in your water bottle makes a big difference. To help everyone out there stay hydrated in the most refreshing way, The Takeout reached out to food scientist and food industry consultant Bryan Quoc Le to find out what the best kind of ice is to keep a water bottle chilled all summer long.

Thanks to America's long love of ice, it comes in many forms, so you have a few options when choosing how to cool down a beverage. Le, the author of "150 Food Science Questions Answered" and founder of Mendocino Food Consulting, indicated you don't need to look any further than the common ice cube tray. "Regular or large ice cubes are the most common and effective type of ice to use in a water bottle," Le said. For anyone hoping to show off with a flashy ice choice this might come as a letdown, but Le spelled it out for anyone doubting his sage advice. "Due to their larger size and solid structure, they melt slower than smaller cubes or crushed ice, helping to keep the beverage colder for longer," he said. "Additionally, their size allows the beverage to chill quickly without diluting too fast."