America's Love For Ice Is Almost As Old As The Country Itself

Everyone's got their opinion on which shape of ice is superior. But whether it's cubed, crushed, nugget-shaped, or shaved, the main consensus, at least in the United States, is that ice is necessary for a good drink. In a 2020 survey conducted by OnePoll for Bosch, researchers found that some Americans consume as much as 116 glasses of ice per month and 56% of Americans refuse to drink water unless it's been properly chilled. Americans can blame their fixation on Frederic "The Ice King" Tudor, a 19th century millionaire who monetized one of his local area's greatest resources by harvesting and shipping ice.

Americans were by no means the first people to harvest and utilize blocks of ice, but they certainly have a reputation for being the most ice-obsessed. As America's fascination with ice soared during the 19th century – and the country's population boomed thanks to the huge number of immigrants moving to the U.S. – demand for ice significantly increased. By the turn of the 20th century, it was more common to find an icebox filled with ice in an American household than it was to find a home without one. This obsession has lasted till the present day with many American homes having some form of ice on hand.