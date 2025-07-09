Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Unrefrigerated Beer
Picking the perfect brew for a backyard cookout or casual get-together is something high on all our priority lists. When you go to the store to purchase said beer, a lot of it is kept out on the floor instead of in the fridge, sometimes listed at a great sale price. You might be tempted by those glimmering cardboard 18- and 30-racks of cheap beer, but the deal may not be worth it.
Beers kept at temperatures above 38 degrees Fahrenheit are prone to oxidation, the development of off flavors, and loss of carbonation. That's why we'd recommend you always grab beer from the refrigerated section of your local grocery or liquor store. The shelf life of the beer is greatly impacted, and who knows how long those beers have been sitting out? (Though, as we love to point out, it's a myth that room temperature skunks beer.) That pack you got on special might have saved you a few dollars but also could cost you some great flavors.
If craft beers are your favorite, it's especially important to keep them cold. A lot of craft breweries do not pasteurize their beers like larger producers do. Many brewers feel that this keeps the beers tasting fresher, but it also means the beer is even more prone to losing its flavor when improperly stored and has a shorter shelf life.
How to tell if your beer went bad
The most common issue you'll face with beer stored in a warm place is oxidation. Oxygen: We need it to survive, but damned if it doesn't ruin our favorite beverages. Every beer will oxidize, even when in an unopened bottle or can. That's because there's a little bit of oxygen left in there during the packaging process. Leaving beer out at room temperature accelerates that oxidation.
You can tell your beer is oxidized by paying attention to the smell and flavor. The hoppy aroma in an IPA will be gone, and the malt profile will also change from crisp and clean to musty, grainy, and even cardboard-like. No thanks. If your beer tastes flat and papery, you unfortunately have not-so-fresh, oxidized beer on your hands.
I would hate for you to spend your hard-earned cash on bad beer, so there are a few things you can do to get a fresh, delicious product. You can always ask the store clerks when the beer you like is delivered and then purchase it on that day. Speaking as a former liquor and wine store clerk, this is perfectly acceptable to ask. You can also try to buy beer directly from a local brewery. The beer will always be fresh, and the business should have special releases they won't sell anywhere else. With more than 9,700 craft breweries in the United States, hopefully you can find one near you that sells a brew you love.