Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Unrefrigerated Beer

Picking the perfect brew for a backyard cookout or casual get-together is something high on all our priority lists. When you go to the store to purchase said beer, a lot of it is kept out on the floor instead of in the fridge, sometimes listed at a great sale price. You might be tempted by those glimmering cardboard 18- and 30-racks of cheap beer, but the deal may not be worth it.

Beers kept at temperatures above 38 degrees Fahrenheit are prone to oxidation, the development of off flavors, and loss of carbonation. That's why we'd recommend you always grab beer from the refrigerated section of your local grocery or liquor store. The shelf life of the beer is greatly impacted, and who knows how long those beers have been sitting out? (Though, as we love to point out, it's a myth that room temperature skunks beer.) That pack you got on special might have saved you a few dollars but also could cost you some great flavors.

If craft beers are your favorite, it's especially important to keep them cold. A lot of craft breweries do not pasteurize their beers like larger producers do. Many brewers feel that this keeps the beers tasting fresher, but it also means the beer is even more prone to losing its flavor when improperly stored and has a shorter shelf life.