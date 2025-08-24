How To Make Charcoal Grilling A Little More Eco-Friendly This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something infinitely comforting about standing over a grill loaded with juicy meat (or succulent veggies) on a fine summer day while you quench your thirst with a cold beer. There's only one problem: Grilling is pretty bad for the planet. This is especially true of charcoal grills, which produce around 11 pounds of carbon dioxide for every single hour they're in use. For comparison, a gas grill releases about half that amount. So, should you change to a gas grill and get used to inferior tastes or, even worse, stop grilling altogether? Not necessarily.

While there is no way to grill that is completely sustainable, you can make a few small changes to reduce your impact. The main one is choosing lump charcoal made with natural materials like wood or coconut shells. (Jealous Devil All Natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal is a good option.) The main difference between lump charcoal and charcoal briquettes is that the latter requires fillers, binders, and chemicals.

But not all lumps are created equal, since some are sourced in irresponsible ways that contribute to deforestation or from companies with unsafe working conditions. Choose lumps with responsible practices, preferably made in the United States to reduce transportation emissions. The difference is clear: Whereas 1 pound of regular lump charcoal emits around 12 pounds of carbon dioxide, sustainable lumps only emit half that amount, or even less. This simple switch keeps chemicals out of your body and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. It's a no-brainer.