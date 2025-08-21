This Is What Olive Garden Does With Its Leftover Food

You might be taking small steps to combat food waste in your home, like not buying in excess or avoiding major food storage mistakes to minimize spoilage, but restaurants aren't always so conscientious. Luckily, Olive Garden has also taken steps to cut its food waste. The restaurant chain has partnered with Feeding America (a network of food banks and food pantries in the United States) to help provide food to the 18 million people experiencing food insecurity in this country.

For starters, Olive Garden helps make mobile food pantries possible (and more efficient) through its partnership with Feeding America. By providing the option for mobility via refrigerated box trucks, food pantries are able to reach more locations and provide more people with meals who otherwise may not be able to make it to brick and mortar establishments. With so many people experiencing food insecurity in the United States, it's hard to believe an estimated 30% to 40% of the nation's food supply goes to waste. That's why Olive Garden's partnership with Feeding America is so admirable. Still, this partnership is only one way the company works to combat food waste. Each restaurant takes steps to provide aid at a local level, as well.