Why Rachael Ray Never Cooks Burgers On Grill Grates (And What She Uses Instead)

Summer is the season for backyard gatherings, and grilling, as the easiest type of cooking, is the go-to method for many Americans because of how easy and hassle-free it is, especially when preparing a large meal for everyone to share and enjoy. With the open flames, the smell of sizzling meat can easily fill the air. The sound of burgers forming grill marks while resting on top of hot grates is also nothing short of satisfying. However, TV cook Rachael Ray is not a big fan of this method for cooking burgers.

Aside from avoiding store-bought mayo, Ray also steers clear of cooking burgers on grill grates. For the celebrity chef, there's a better way to cook meat at outdoor parties, and it involves using a cast iron skillet. According to her, it's "the best way to get even caramelization or development of the sugar in the protein that you're cooking is on a flat plane" (via Food & Wine).

Since cast iron retains heat better than open flames, it can cook burger patties consistently and evenly. Plus, it keeps rendered fat from dripping into the fire, allowing the meat to cook in its own juices for richer flavor and a more moist bite. "Even when I cook outside, I have cast iron tops for my outdoor grill," Ray quipped.