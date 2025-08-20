Why Rachael Ray Never Cooks Burgers On Grill Grates (And What She Uses Instead)
Summer is the season for backyard gatherings, and grilling, as the easiest type of cooking, is the go-to method for many Americans because of how easy and hassle-free it is, especially when preparing a large meal for everyone to share and enjoy. With the open flames, the smell of sizzling meat can easily fill the air. The sound of burgers forming grill marks while resting on top of hot grates is also nothing short of satisfying. However, TV cook Rachael Ray is not a big fan of this method for cooking burgers.
Aside from avoiding store-bought mayo, Ray also steers clear of cooking burgers on grill grates. For the celebrity chef, there's a better way to cook meat at outdoor parties, and it involves using a cast iron skillet. According to her, it's "the best way to get even caramelization or development of the sugar in the protein that you're cooking is on a flat plane" (via Food & Wine).
Since cast iron retains heat better than open flames, it can cook burger patties consistently and evenly. Plus, it keeps rendered fat from dripping into the fire, allowing the meat to cook in its own juices for richer flavor and a more moist bite. "Even when I cook outside, I have cast iron tops for my outdoor grill," Ray quipped.
How to cook burgers like Rachael Ray
If you want to follow Rachael Ray's technique for your next cookout, you'll need a cast iron skillet or griddle. Choose one that's labeled "pre-seasoned," so you don't have to worry about the meat sticking to its surface while cooking. If only unseasoned skillets are available in your area, feel free to season the cast iron cookware yourself using a light coat of vegetable oil. When it's time to use it, place the skillet or griddle directly over the grill with the flame on. Let it preheat for a few minutes until it's almost smoking, so your meat is guaranteed to sear perfectly.
Before tossing your patties in, lightly oil the surface of the cast iron skillet or brush the burgers with oil to once again help prevent the meat from sticking. Cook them as per usual, flipping only once for the best crust and texture. As with cooking burgers on the grill, do not crowd your cast iron pan to ensure that each patty is cooked evenly and thoroughly.
Once done, set aside the cast iron and let it cool down. Afterward, wipe the grease away with paper towels. If needed, gently brush the surface and wash with hot water. You don't need to use soap, as this ruins the seasoning. Dry the pan thoroughly and re-season before storing.