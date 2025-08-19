The Japanese Pepsi Flavor That We're Desperate To Get In The US

Regionally exclusive foods and drinks can prove incredibly frustrating for anyone outside looking in. And while many have experienced the paralyzing feeling of missing out recently with Sarti Rosa (the Sarti spritz component only found in Europe), others look towards Japan, where Pepsi Nama is available to purchase and has been since it debuted in 2021. Pepsi Nama, also known as Pepsi Raw, is a version of Pepsi that contains unprocessed cola spices; meaning the beverage is made by cold-mixing the ingredients instead of using heat to blend them. Suntory — PepsiCo's Japanese bottler and distributor — aided PepsiCo with developing this unblended version of the drink to give consumers a more complex and refreshing experience than they get with standard Pepsi.

Many who've tried the special cola have noted that, while it doesn't quite deliver the citrusy, thirst-quenching taste you might expect (and certainly isn't as refreshing as lemonade on a hot summer day), it still stands out compared to other versions of Pepsi due to its spicy flavor profile. For example, one fan of the drink on Reddit compared Pepsi Nama to Puma Cola – an American craft soda known for its rich and spicy flavor rather than the more typical, refreshing qualities of soda. One of the most notable aspects of Pepsi Nama is its complete lack of a syrupy aftertaste, a factor that traditional Pepsi has due to its traditional processing.