The Japanese Pepsi Flavor That We're Desperate To Get In The US
Regionally exclusive foods and drinks can prove incredibly frustrating for anyone outside looking in. And while many have experienced the paralyzing feeling of missing out recently with Sarti Rosa (the Sarti spritz component only found in Europe), others look towards Japan, where Pepsi Nama is available to purchase and has been since it debuted in 2021. Pepsi Nama, also known as Pepsi Raw, is a version of Pepsi that contains unprocessed cola spices; meaning the beverage is made by cold-mixing the ingredients instead of using heat to blend them. Suntory — PepsiCo's Japanese bottler and distributor — aided PepsiCo with developing this unblended version of the drink to give consumers a more complex and refreshing experience than they get with standard Pepsi.
Many who've tried the special cola have noted that, while it doesn't quite deliver the citrusy, thirst-quenching taste you might expect (and certainly isn't as refreshing as lemonade on a hot summer day), it still stands out compared to other versions of Pepsi due to its spicy flavor profile. For example, one fan of the drink on Reddit compared Pepsi Nama to Puma Cola – an American craft soda known for its rich and spicy flavor rather than the more typical, refreshing qualities of soda. One of the most notable aspects of Pepsi Nama is its complete lack of a syrupy aftertaste, a factor that traditional Pepsi has due to its traditional processing.
Other soda flavors that are only available in Japan
While it's easily among the most interesting, Pepsi Nama is far from the only soda exclusive to Japan. In fact, Pepsi alone has had several Japanese-exclusive variations in recent years, including Pepsi Sakura, a cherry-flavored cola with floral hints, and Pepsi J-Cola, which utilizes yuzu (a citrus fruit that also makes for great homemade liqueur) to give it a strong, distinctive taste.
Looking at the other side of the soda aisle, Coca-Cola also has a handful of Japanese-exclusive flavors which stand out compared to the company's typical lineup. For starters, Coca-Cola Clear is a drink that features the classic Coca-Cola taste but without the caramel flavoring which makes it brown. This results in a clear drink with a more citrusy flavor than the classic version. The fun didn't stop there, either. Coca-Cola ran another limited time product starting in 2009: the Green Tea Coca-Cola, which might be the most peculiar variation of Coke in recent memory. It had its fair share of fans across the country due to its soft flavor with a green tea aftertaste, both of which made it unique in a crowded market.