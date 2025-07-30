Don't Throw Out Yuzu Peels – Make An Italian-Inspired Liquor Instead

There are only three ingredients needed to make yuzucello: yuzu peels, sugar, and a neutral clear spirit. Tunstall suggests using 120-proof grain alcohol, but unflavored vodka will work for a lower-ABV liqueur. The first step involves peeling the yuzu while making sure to avoid the white pith since the zest is all that's required for this recipe. You'll then let the zest steep in the alcohol for 10 to 14 days. Tunstall calls this length of time the sweet spot. "You need time for the oils to fully infuse without the peels turning bitter or vegetal. After two weeks, the yuzu's essential oils have done their magic. Any longer and you're drinking citrus regret."

While the yuzu peel is soaking, combine sugar with water in a 3:1 ratio to make an extra-rich simple syrup. Once it's done soaking, strain the spirits (saving the peels and slicing them thin for garnishes) and sweeten the liquid to taste. "You want to find that balance of sweet and tart, but you don't want the alcohol to overtake it all," Tunstall said. Once it tastes right to you, refrigerate it and let it rest for at least four hours before drinking so the flavors can blend.

Store-bought limoncello won't go bad until it's unopened. After that, it will last for six months in the fridge. With homemade limoncello, you should plan on drinking it within a month or freezing it for longer storage.