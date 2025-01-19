How To Make A Citrusy Liqueur That Rivals Limoncello (It's Only 4 Ingredients)

If asked to name a drink that really tastes like summer, people have opinions with a capital O. Take a peek at this list of 10 summer cocktails, and you'll see that it covers everything from blueberry switchels to spiked iced espressos. Meanwhile, some people swear by a good old-fashioned Tom Collins, and others proudly rock whatever the fad drink of the season is. The limoncello is among the most iconic staples, though. It's been around long enough for people to have rules on how to drink one properly, and it's a snap to make at home. But if you love a good citrus liqueur and feel a little adventurous this summer, try making a mandarino instead.

This four-ingredient drink has everything you can find in a limoncello and then some. It's tart and tangy with a citrus zing, full of fruity sweetness, and, of course, plenty of alcohol. All you need? Mandarin oranges, alcohol, sugar, and water. You want to get the peel off your mandarins, transfer the pieces to glass jars, and cover them completely with a 95% proof alcohol. Leave them in a cool, dark place for 2 weeks (we suggest a cupboard), letting all that zest and flavor filter into your booze. Once you hit that 2-week mark, create a simple syrup by melting sugar into water. Wait for it to cool, then add the orange alcohol through a sieve and stir. Voila! You have yourself a fragrant alcohol that smells like orange groves. It's ready to be iced and enjoyed as-is, or you can blend it with ice or freeze it into popsicles for an even cooler summer treat.