Meghan Markle Cuts A Perfect Pineapple, And We Should All Take Notes
Pineapple is one of those fruits that's tricky to prepare, given its shape. Unlike apples which you can just rinse and bite or bananas that only need peeled to enjoy, pineapples require some knife-cutting skills before you can eat their juicy, sweet fruit. There are many ways to slice a pineapple. The pull-apart method lets you open pineapple without using a knife. However, you might want to consider Meghan Markle's way of cutting pineapples the next time you have the fruit in your kitchen, and here's why.
In an Instagram post featuring a deleted scene from the first season of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex shows how she enjoys pineapple at home. In her caption, she hinted that her technique comes in handy when entertaining guests. "A trick a lot of people do with pineapple instead of just cutting it to make the perfect little bite is you follow the wedge," Markle says in the video. She then proceeds to demonstrate how it's done with a small knife.
As seen in the clip, she first pushes the knife into one side of a scale, then she slices along the other sides to form a wedge from the flesh. The result is a perfect little bite that's as attractive as it is tasty. "When nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something," Markle quips, before sampling the piece herself.
Why you should try Meghan Markle's pineapple cutting technique
Many of us have been taught to cut pineapples into cubes, rings, or boats after peeling the skin off and removing the core. While the techniques used to achieve these slices are pretty straightforward, they often leave you with uneven pieces and a lot of wasted flesh. Meghan Markle's hack, on the other hand, minimizes waste and produces similar-sized bites by working with the fruit's natural design instead of against it.
Another advantage of this technique has to do with the fruit's taste. While there are tricks you can use to make pineapple taste sweeter, this technique spares you the effort while giving the same result. Typical cutting methods often require slicing straight through fibrous sections of the fruit, causing the juices to leak in the process. Markle's method works around them, so each bite is guaranteed to retain the juices. Plus, the wedges will be tender and easy to chew, considering their size.
Cutting pineapple using Markle's technique can also elevate your presentation the next time you have guests over for a tropical-themed party. (The best time for that would be summer, when pineapples are in peak season.) Your pineapple will look more artisanal and interesting than a bowl of uneven slices if you pre-cut the wedges this way. That, and your guests will surely delight over the fact they're free to pluck individual pieces without needing utensils.