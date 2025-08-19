Meghan Markle Cuts A Perfect Pineapple, And We Should All Take Notes

Pineapple is one of those fruits that's tricky to prepare, given its shape. Unlike apples which you can just rinse and bite or bananas that only need peeled to enjoy, pineapples require some knife-cutting skills before you can eat their juicy, sweet fruit. There are many ways to slice a pineapple. The pull-apart method lets you open pineapple without using a knife. However, you might want to consider Meghan Markle's way of cutting pineapples the next time you have the fruit in your kitchen, and here's why.

In an Instagram post featuring a deleted scene from the first season of her Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex shows how she enjoys pineapple at home. In her caption, she hinted that her technique comes in handy when entertaining guests. "A trick a lot of people do with pineapple instead of just cutting it to make the perfect little bite is you follow the wedge," Markle says in the video. She then proceeds to demonstrate how it's done with a small knife.

As seen in the clip, she first pushes the knife into one side of a scale, then she slices along the other sides to form a wedge from the flesh. The result is a perfect little bite that's as attractive as it is tasty. "When nature has given you all the cues on how to have a perfect taste of something," Markle quips, before sampling the piece herself.