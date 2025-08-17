Familiar Foods That Flopped Until They Changed Their Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One could argue that any food is only as good or as powerful as its marketing. After all, how could anybody even taste a piece of unfamiliar fruit, exciting carbonated beverage, or revolutionary frozen food if they don't find out about it? The first form of marketing is branding, and the first form of branding is coming up with a name. Every natural product, lab-created entree, or fast food enterprise has to have a name that will entice and intrigue potential consumers, while also managing to be original, catchy, and inoffensive.

That's apparently easier said than done. There are lots of foods and food products that have reached ubiquity or household name status in part because their name made it so easy for customers to get on board. However, the creators and cultivators of those very same things struggled at first to devise a name that would actually work. Their earliest attempts are clunky, hokey, corny, or just plain bad — so terrible that they nearly doomed their creations before they could even have a chance. Here are some well-known supermarket and food scene staples that got a second chance at life after abandoning their initial names.