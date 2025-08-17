Don't Even Bother Cutting Your Watermelon Like This
There are numerous different ways to cut a watermelon (we tried and ranked nine of them), but before you grab your knife, fork, dental floss, power tool, or whatever the latest TikTok hack is telling you to use, there are a few things you need to do. First, wash that watermelon, since neglecting to do so might make you sick. (Watermelons grow on the ground, and there's dirty stuff in there.) Second, consider how you're going to eat the watermelon once it's cut. Constantino Delnero, chief blade officer at Seido Knives, tells us that there's one way to cut a melon that will make it difficult and messy to eat.
"Everyone has their watermelon preferences, but one cutting strategy I advise against is the cookie-cutter method," he says. These small, rindless shapes may look cute, but as he cautions, "This style may require a utensil to eat if you don't want to get your hands sticky and also wastes some of the fruit."
So what's the best shape for watermelon slices?
You might think that round watermelon slices would be preferable to shaped ones, but they might be even more difficult to eat. Not only can it be tricky to cut a melon into even slices, what with that super-thick rind, but, as Constantino Delnero points out, "There's no clear-cut way for someone to eat it. They have to either bite into the middle or use a knife and fork, neither of which is a great option. The best ways to slice a melon, he feels, take into consideration two all-important questions: "Is it easy to eat? Is it easy to hold?"
Delnero's all in favor of the standard triangle-shaped wedge, explaining, "The long rind gives people something to hold, and the fruit is easily accessible." If that's a bit too basic for you, he's okay with cutting the melon into long sticks or logs with a piece of rind still attached at one end (this was our clear winner for the best watermelon cutting method). He also recommended a bite-sized alternative, saying: "If you plan on serving your watermelon with a fork or toothpicks, cubing the watermelon is a great option that minimizes the amount of fruit wasted."
Ways to embellish sliced watermelon that don't involve shaping
If you're bummed about losing out on the opportunity to do a cute fruit platter with watermelon cut into stars, moons, and Mickey Mouse heads, be aware that there are other ways to dress it up that don't involve cookie cutters. Constantino Delnero suggests seasoning it. "Watermelon pairs surprisingly well with contrasting flavors such as chili powder, Tajín, or black pepper," he notes. Just plain sea salt or a coarse finishing salt will also work. "For a more subtle flavor profile, you can add herbs like mint or a squeeze of lime juice. Cheeses like feta and cotija are great accompaniments to serve with watermelon as well," adds Delnero. (Once you start sprinkling on the cheese, though, you're treading into watermelon pizza territory.)
Should you prefer straight-up sweetness to the current trend of combining sweet and savory flavors, you can also sprinkle a slice of melon with sugar. Make it flavored if you wish — adding a pinch of grated lemon or lime zest will give the sugar a citrusy tang that complements the watermelon. You can also either add a tiny bit of food coloring or use store-bought colored sugar to make your watermelon slices look fancy, even if their shapes are plain.