Don't Even Bother Cutting Your Watermelon Like This

There are numerous different ways to cut a watermelon (we tried and ranked nine of them), but before you grab your knife, fork, dental floss, power tool, or whatever the latest TikTok hack is telling you to use, there are a few things you need to do. First, wash that watermelon, since neglecting to do so might make you sick. (Watermelons grow on the ground, and there's dirty stuff in there.) Second, consider how you're going to eat the watermelon once it's cut. Constantino Delnero, chief blade officer at Seido Knives, tells us that there's one way to cut a melon that will make it difficult and messy to eat.

"Everyone has their watermelon preferences, but one cutting strategy I advise against is the cookie-cutter method," he says. These small, rindless shapes may look cute, but as he cautions, "This style may require a utensil to eat if you don't want to get your hands sticky and also wastes some of the fruit."