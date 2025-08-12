If you find that you're frustrated with the lack of cheese powder in your bags of popcorn, you could always tackle the situation yourself by seasoning your own batch. Fortunately, plenty of cheese powders, like King Arthur Better Cheddar Cheese Powder, exist that you can order online, which means all you need to do is pop some popcorn on your own and dust away as you please.

There is a slight art form to getting your cheese powder to stick — you'll want to make sure the popped kernels have at least some form of oil on them, and you'll want to start sprinkling and tossing the kernels while the popcorn is still warm. It'll adhere much better that way.

Of course, there is one store-bought brand of cheesy popcorn we do highly recommend: Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn, which is also infinitely more convenient coming pre-popped and dusted. Thankfully, that one is extremely easy to snag, since it's a ubiquitous and popular popcorn brand. But as it stands, if you're at Target, steer clear of the Good & Gather cheddar popcorn and move to another option instead. It'll save you the heartbreak before it needs to happen.