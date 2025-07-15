The One Cheddar Popcorn We Prefer To Leave On The Shelf

We all know how great popcorn tastes with salt and butter, and plain popcorn is one of the best low-calorie snacks there is. But what about those times when you want your popcorn to bite back just a little? What if you want something with a bit of tang, a hint of sharpness? That's where cheddar popcorn comes in, and when the time is right, it hits like no other snack in the world. (Not even Pirate's Booty or any other kind of cheddar puff snack lands the same.) But that's not to say every option is equally good. We here at The Takeout ranked six different brands of cheddar popcorn, and there was an obvious loser: SkinnyPop popcorn.

Now, you may call us old-fashioned, but if we're getting a bag of cheddar popcorn, one thing we expect to find is cheddar flavor. It seems as though SkinnyPop sees things a little differently, as our taste tester noted. "The popcorn taste was there, but the cheese was nonexistent," she wrote. The flavor was so lacking, in fact, that our tester feared that she got the wrong bag: "I even double-checked to make sure I bought the right bag, thinking I'd gotten plain by mistake." If the first thing someone thinks when they try your snack is "wait, that can't be right," it might be time to go back to the drawing board.