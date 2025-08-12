The Biggest Mistake You Can Make When Searing A Steak

There's nothing like a ripping hot cast iron skillet to give a steak a good sear. Sure, cooking your steak out on the grill is sometimes easier (and in any case won't make your kitchen feel like it's come straight out of "Backdraft"), but even if you have a grill, which is hardly a given these days, it's not always the right weather to cook outside. How can you give your steak a reliable sear without accidentally ruining an excellent cut of beef? The Takeout spoke exclusively with Douglas Keane, the head chef and co-owner of the Michelin-starred restaurant Cyrus based in Geyserville, California, and he told us the long and short of it: make sure the pan gets hot enough.

One of the biggest mistakes a cook can make with steak, Keane says, is "not [using a] hot enough pan and using an oil/fat with a low smoking point." Really, it makes intuitive sense. If you want to get your steak hot enough to sear, you need to make sure your pan is getting up to the right temperature. If you use an oil with a low smoke point, such as unrefined coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil, that fat is going to burn well before your steak is ready.