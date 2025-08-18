Don't Throw Out Leftover Lemons, Use Them To Make Alcohol Instead
One problem I never have is leftover lemons because they're my favorite fruit. I use them in some form every day: lemon in my tea, lemon in my salad dressing, lemon on my fish. I also eat the pulp and skins, too (and as a result, am 100% scurvy-free). If you ever do find yourself with a surplus of citrus, or you happen not to eat the peels of your juiced lemons, you can always try your hand at homemade limoncello.
Limoncello may sound like a cheery-colored stringed instrument, but is actually a cheery-colored Italian liqueur. It tastes of lemon peel, sugar, and booze, which is no coincidence since these are the only ingredients required to make it. All you need to do is soak a bunch of lemon zest in vodka for a few days (or weeks), strain it, and mix the infused alcohol with a sufficient amount of simple syrup to make it taste good to you.
Not only can homemade limoncello be customized to your taste, but it might also save you a few bucks over the bottled kind. A bottle of limoncello costs around $17, and as a bonus DIY liqueur would leave you with leftover lemons. The zested lemons would still be fine for juicing, and even the vodka-soaked zest could be used to make candied citrus peel or left as is for garnishing purposes.
What to do with limoncello
There's really no "right" way to drink limoncello, since you made it, and you can drink it however it tastes good to you. It's typically chilled and drunk straight-up, and if served after dinner, may be considered a digestif. Limoncello can also be used to replace some or all of the vodka in a citrusy cocktail like a lemon drop shot or a lemon drop martini (which yes, we know, isn't a real martini), although you may need to reduce the amount of sweetener accordingly.
For something even simpler, mix seltzer with limoncello for a low-ABV spritz. Plain seltzer would work, as would a lemon-flavored variety, while you could double-dip (or double-sip) by using La Croix LimonCello. Homemade limoncello also makes a perfect option for spiking your lemonade or, in the wintertime, a lemony hot toddy or mug of mulled wine. It can also be used to flavor desserts ranging from cakes and cookies to tiramisu and trifle. Keep in mind, though, that while store-bought limoncello may last for up to six months in the fridge after opening, you should probably plan on finishing the homemade kind within a month.