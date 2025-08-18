Don't Throw Out Leftover Lemons, Use Them To Make Alcohol Instead

One problem I never have is leftover lemons because they're my favorite fruit. I use them in some form every day: lemon in my tea, lemon in my salad dressing, lemon on my fish. I also eat the pulp and skins, too (and as a result, am 100% scurvy-free). If you ever do find yourself with a surplus of citrus, or you happen not to eat the peels of your juiced lemons, you can always try your hand at homemade limoncello.

Limoncello may sound like a cheery-colored stringed instrument, but is actually a cheery-colored Italian liqueur. It tastes of lemon peel, sugar, and booze, which is no coincidence since these are the only ingredients required to make it. All you need to do is soak a bunch of lemon zest in vodka for a few days (or weeks), strain it, and mix the infused alcohol with a sufficient amount of simple syrup to make it taste good to you.

Not only can homemade limoncello be customized to your taste, but it might also save you a few bucks over the bottled kind. A bottle of limoncello costs around $17, and as a bonus DIY liqueur would leave you with leftover lemons. The zested lemons would still be fine for juicing, and even the vodka-soaked zest could be used to make candied citrus peel or left as is for garnishing purposes.