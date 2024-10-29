It Only Takes 3 Ingredients To Make A Lemon Drop Shot
Sometimes, a sweet treat just isn't enough. But why not turn that sweet treat into a delicious cocktail? The signature lemon drop hard candies can also be enjoyed as a delectable shot. The lemon drop shot is simple, easy, and delicious. It captures the sour bite of a lemon and adds a sweet tang to counteract that natural puckered face we all involuntarily make. This shot consists of vodka, lemons, and sugar. It's a quick, budget-friendly concoction that's perfect when your fridge or liquor cabinet is limited and you need to whip up a drink for guests.
The lemon drop shot takes less than 10 minutes to whip up. Shake a 1-to-1 ratio of vodka and lemon juice, either freshly squeezed or store-bought. Once complete, add a sugar rim to the shot glass by dipping the glass in lemon juice or water, then rolling the rim onto a plate of white sugar. Chase the shot with a lemon coated in sugar for a flavorful final touch. This is the simplest version, but you can always give it a fresh twist with a variation of the lemon drop shot.
Creative Twists to Elevate Your Lemon Drop
The lemon drop was first created in the 1970s by Norman Jay Hobday to attract more women to Henry Africa's, the first fern bar in the United States. Although the bar closed in 1986, the lemon drop remains popular at bars across America.
If a shot is not quite enough for you, try a lemon drop martini. It keeps the lemon drop ingredients, but adds triple sec or Cointreau, depending on your preference, and simple syrup. If a martini isn't to your liking, consider a blueberry lemon drop, or add your favorite fruit simple syrup for a touch of sweetness. A cherry lemon drop is a great addition to the classic by using cherry vodka and a splash of grenadine. While the original is hard to beat, you can elevate it using citron-flavored vodka. This version is especially delicious if you favor the sour bite of a lemon drop over the sugary sweetness. Whether you're looking for a swift shot or a classic cocktail to savor over the course of a meal, the lemon drop is sure to delight your palate, satisfying your sweet tooth while offering a tart aftertaste.