It Only Takes 3 Ingredients To Make A Lemon Drop Shot

Sometimes, a sweet treat just isn't enough. But why not turn that sweet treat into a delicious cocktail? The signature lemon drop hard candies can also be enjoyed as a delectable shot. The lemon drop shot is simple, easy, and delicious. It captures the sour bite of a lemon and adds a sweet tang to counteract that natural puckered face we all involuntarily make. This shot consists of vodka, lemons, and sugar. It's a quick, budget-friendly concoction that's perfect when your fridge or liquor cabinet is limited and you need to whip up a drink for guests.

The lemon drop shot takes less than 10 minutes to whip up. Shake a 1-to-1 ratio of vodka and lemon juice, either freshly squeezed or store-bought. Once complete, add a sugar rim to the shot glass by dipping the glass in lemon juice or water, then rolling the rim onto a plate of white sugar. Chase the shot with a lemon coated in sugar for a flavorful final touch. This is the simplest version, but you can always give it a fresh twist with a variation of the lemon drop shot.