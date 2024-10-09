No, A Lemon Drop Cocktail Is Not A Martini. Here's Why

Martinis are certainly having their moment in the spotlight, but what about the lemon drop cocktail? You might think the citrusy drink would pop up as one of many martini variations, but you'd be wrong, because a lemon drop cocktail is actually, seriously, unreservedly ... not a martini. Though the origins of the martini are murky, the overall recipe is not. The spirit-forward drink has its roots in the late 19th century American bartending scene, but whether the name came from the Martinez cocktail or the Martini & Rossi vermouth brand, only ye olde ghosts of cocktail lore can say.

Nevertheless, there are two essential ingredient that make the classic martini: gin and dry vermouth — and a lemon twist for garnish, if you like. If you want to add olive brine, onions, ororange bitters, it will still be a martini, albeit with a different name (dirty, Gibson, or dry, respectively). As far as gin versus vodka for martinis, that's a whole other argument to be hashed out amongst pedantic bartenders and drink historians.

The lemon drop cocktail, on the other hand, is not a martini because of its very ingredients. According to Grey Goose, their version is made with lemon-flavored vodka, triple sec, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and simple syrup. The brand also affirms that "All vodka martini cocktails must contain vodka and vermouth to earn that designation." The ingredients are shaken, not stirred, and poured into a cocktail glass rimmed with sugar.