A Costco Food Court Chicken Wrap Only Requires 2 Premade Ingredients
Whipping up a quick meal can be a godsend, especially if you're hungry, tired, and just want something to eat right away. And if you're at Costco, you can actually find a useful component for a handy two-ingredient meal in the food court. On your way out, snag a Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad. They're $6.99, enormous, and come complete with romaine lettuce, plenty of chicken, crunchy croutons, umami-packed parmesan cheese, and tangy Caesar dressing.
Now, all you need are large burrito-sized tortillas. Once you get home (I don't recommend you do this in the actual food court, unless you want a lot of strange looks), toss the whole salad together in a bowl with the dressing, and you can now use it as the filling for a wrap. You've got protein from the chicken, freshness from the lettuce, crunch from the croutons, and a savory boost from the parmesan and the dressing. When stuffed in a tortilla, you've also got the convenience of a handheld meal. This little trick works with any bagged salad mix too, and you can use toast, pita bread, croissants, or lavash bread instead of the tortillas if you prefer.
Chicken Caesar wraps have gone viral on social media
If this whole chicken Caesar wrap thing sounds familiar to you, that's likely because the zeitgeist of the internet has gotten to you. Video content regarding Caesar salad in various forms has been a huge viral hit in the past few years. Some people are looking to make the best homemade version, while other influencers are constantly on the hunt for the next big restaurant creation. Whether it's a very demure, very mindful meal featuring a chicken Caesar, french fries, and a Diet Coke or a Caesar salad cheesecake, this combination is definitely here to stay.
Truth be told, the Costco food court version is literally just a Caesar salad in a tortilla — no more, no less — but there's no denying that this simple combination just works. The Caesar salad was actually invented in Mexico in 1924 by a man named Caesar Cardini, and clearly the dish has had a lasting impression on salad lovers ever since. I'm not sure Cardini imagined his creation would ever be wrapped up like a burrito for easy consumption, but this handy way of making a chicken Caesar salad wrap will save you a whole lot of time. As a bonus, if you add any of your own flair to it and document it for social media, you might have the next viral video on your hands too.