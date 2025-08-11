A Costco Food Court Chicken Wrap Only Requires 2 Premade Ingredients

Whipping up a quick meal can be a godsend, especially if you're hungry, tired, and just want something to eat right away. And if you're at Costco, you can actually find a useful component for a handy two-ingredient meal in the food court. On your way out, snag a Rotisserie Chicken Caesar Salad. They're $6.99, enormous, and come complete with romaine lettuce, plenty of chicken, crunchy croutons, umami-packed parmesan cheese, and tangy Caesar dressing.

Now, all you need are large burrito-sized tortillas. Once you get home (I don't recommend you do this in the actual food court, unless you want a lot of strange looks), toss the whole salad together in a bowl with the dressing, and you can now use it as the filling for a wrap. You've got protein from the chicken, freshness from the lettuce, crunch from the croutons, and a savory boost from the parmesan and the dressing. When stuffed in a tortilla, you've also got the convenience of a handheld meal. This little trick works with any bagged salad mix too, and you can use toast, pita bread, croissants, or lavash bread instead of the tortillas if you prefer.