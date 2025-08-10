How Bobby Flay Stops Food From Sticking To The Grill

Picture this: It's a perfect summer day, and your grill is fired up. Everyone's enjoying cold drinks while waiting for you to finish cooking the meat. But then the unthinkable happens. As you flip the chicken, you notice that the meat is stuck. You try your best to salvage it but end up creating a mess, with some of the meat getting left behind on the flaming grill. There's nothing more frustrating during summer season than meat glued to the grates, especially if you are in charge of grilling. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who owns and runs many restaurants, knows this feeling too well, so he's sharing a surefire fix that's all about patience.

Speaking via the Food Network, Flay admits, "The No. 1 mistake people make at the grill is touching the food too much." He recommends doing "absolutely nothing" after placing meat or vegetables on the grill, at least for a little while until they are visibly cooked. According to him, "If you check on the food and it's sticking a little, it's not done cooking. Turn the food only once and let the fire be your guide." With this hack, there's less fuss and more flavor. Plus, no more sticky situations.