The Major Soup Recall That Left One Consumer Paralyzed

Soup recalls can affect millions of people at a time. Some of the more notable examples from recent memory have involved pulling large amounts of chicken soup from store shelves. However, these kinds of incidents have a long history, and unfortunately, the number of people who get sick is not always zero. One especially infamous recall involves a rather uncommon product — vichyssoise, a thick French dish made with potatoes, leeks, and onions which can be served cold. It's a vintage soup that restaurants rarely make anymore and is even harder to find canned in grocery stores.

In the 1970s, when the soup was more accessible, it was tied to a fatal case of poisoning. During the summer of 1971, a company called Bon Vivant had to recall several thousand cans of vichyssoise because they were suspected of containing a botulism toxin. Not long before the recall, a husband and wife in Westchester County just north of New York City fell dangerously ill — the man ended up dying, and the wife survived but was left paralyzed. Both tragedies were traced back to their consumption of Bon Vivant vichyssoise soup. The couple never finished it because they thought it tasted off. Still, within hours, they were rushed to the hospital.