Soup Recalls That Affected Millions

Flavorful and typically loaded with vegetables and protein, soup is one of those dishes that never goes out of style. Whether hearty and warming or light and refreshing, a bowl of soup often brings to mind family gatherings and home-cooked meals. For all its comfort, soup can be surprisingly time-consuming to prepare. From chopping ingredients to simmering bones or vegetables to make stock, the process demands a lot of patience. As such, it's little wonder that many home cooks reach for shortcuts.

Canned soups have been around since the turn of the 20th century, really coming into their own in the 1950s. Whether eaten solo or combined with other ingredients to prepare dishes like homemade casseroles and mac and cheese, canned soups quickly became a kitchen staple in many homes. And as their popularity grew, so did mass production — and increased risks. Over the years, companies have had to initiate countless soup recalls, making headlines in the process. Many of these safety alerts have stemmed from a range of quality control issues, such as undeclared allergens, faulty packaging, or contamination with a foreign object.

Interested in learning more about some of the most significant soup recalls in U.S. history? Here is our rundown of the country's most notable recalls and the reasons behind them.