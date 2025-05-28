The Canned Soup You Should Be Adding To Mac And Cheese

There are all kinds of ways to jazz up your macaroni and cheese since, let's be honest, it usually needs some kind of flavor boost. Our list of chef-recommended upgrades for mac and cheese includes lemon pepper, lobster, mustard, pimentos, and more. One of the easiest ways to add extra flavor, however, is to incorporate it directly into the recipe — which can be easily done with canned cream of mushroom soup.

All you need to do is start with a basic recipe for the dish, although our not-so-basic deluxe three-cheese mac and cheese will also work. Instead of the milk, though, you're going to use the canned soup thinned out with whatever amount of milk is necessary to equal the amount of liquid in the recipe, or use some heavy cream. As soup is thicker and more flavorful than milk, your mac and cheese will be extra rich and tasty, not to mention chock full o'mushrooms.

Of course, if you want to be an overachiever, you could always forego the canned soup and substitute some homemade mushroom soup. (As you'll note, we've thoughtfully supplied a recipe for this, as well.) Either way, you'll have a deliciously savory pasta dish.