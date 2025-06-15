Vintage Soups That Restaurants Rarely Make Anymore

Turtle soup may not sound very appetizing, but it was once considered a delicacy in the United States. The concoction of broth, turtle meat, and veggies dates back to the 18th century, when the animals were hunted and turned into a feast soon afterward. The soup first showed up on restaurant menus in the mid-1800s, and was typically made with green sea turtles, or diamondback terrapins.

Over the next few decades and into the early 20th century, turtle soup or stew was found on many upscale eatery menus, until the reptiles were nearly hunted to extinction. Overfishing, as well as changing palates, resulted in many restaurants removing the soup from their bills of fare. Today, a few eateries such as Commander's Palace in New Orleans may still offer it on their traditional menus, but generally Americans have stopped eating turtle.

If you happen to have some turtle meat, you can recreate this classic soup by bringing it to a boil in a heavy saucepan, and then adding chopped onion, bay leaves, and spices such as cayenne pepper. Cover the pan and allow the meat to simmer for approximately two hours, or until tender. Add some chopped hard boiled eggs, citrus juice, and fresh parsley before serving, plus a little sherry at the table. Alternatively, try mock turtle soup, traditionally made with veal or gelatinous calf's head — or simply ground beef for a more modern version – and also finished with a dash of sherry.